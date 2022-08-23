UrduPoint.com

7 Milk Shops, 1 Food Processing Factory Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 08:16 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday sealed seven milk shops and a food processing factory in the limits of SangJani police station on charges of adulteration

Magistrate of Sadar zone Mir Yamin, following public complaints, inspected 11 milk shops along with the teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and took action after finding contaminated milk.

Talking to media, Yamin said the authorities discarded 250 litres of sub-standard milk and arrested 4 shopkeepers.

"Not only had the milk been watered down, but it also contained various chemicals," he remarked.

The district administration, he said, a few days ago with the assistance of PFA and the mobile testing unit had imposed heavy fines on those involved in the heinous act of adulteration in the milk, he added.

Meanwhile, another raid was conducted on a food processing factory (KK Foods), which was sealed for using low quality material in food processing.

The ICT teams also slapped heavy fines to the fruit and vegetables' vendors for profiteering and not displaying the rate list. A shopkeeper was sent to jail.

The authorities would continue taking action against those involved in contamination of milk and curd, the magistrate maintained.

According to a senior official of ICT administration, Sargodha and other parts of Punjab supply thousands of litres of milk to Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day. This milk is then delivered to thousands of households every morning.

