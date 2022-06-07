UrduPoint.com

7 Million More People To Be Added In BISP Relief Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

7 million more people to be added in BISP relief programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed that the government has decided to provide maximum relief to masses and 7 million more would be added to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing at joint press conference after Federal cabinet meeting, he said that already over 9 million beneficiaries were getting financial assistance from BISP adding he said that the government wanted to uplift the deserving segments of the society through these programme.

He said that the government was committed for the true implementation of austerity schemes in all official departments to curb the energy and inflation crisis for the betterment of the people and country.

Kaira underlined that the federal cabinet expressed its concerned about the current situation of the country and decided to take tough decisions for bright future.

All coal projects of the country would be functional as soon as possible to over come the current energy gap, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already had conducted meetings with foreign companies to enhance the energy production with country's resources, he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Inflation Crisis Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

39 minutes ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

49 minutes ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

2 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.