7 million more people to be added in BISP relief programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed that the government has decided to provide maximum relief to masses and 7 million more would be added to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing at joint press conference after Federal cabinet meeting, he said that already over 9 million beneficiaries were getting financial assistance from BISP adding he said that the government wanted to uplift the deserving segments of the society through these programme.

He said that the government was committed for the true implementation of austerity schemes in all official departments to curb the energy and inflation crisis for the betterment of the people and country.

Kaira underlined that the federal cabinet expressed its concerned about the current situation of the country and decided to take tough decisions for bright future.

All coal projects of the country would be functional as soon as possible to over come the current energy gap, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already had conducted meetings with foreign companies to enhance the energy production with country's resources, he added.