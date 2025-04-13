Open Menu

7 More Arrested As Crackdown Against Drugs Suppliers Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested seven more suspects with 600 grams ice and over 7 kg charas as they continued their crackdown against drug suppliers.

During the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the district, more than 100 drug suppliers had been arrested so far and over 4 kilograms ice, 1.

5 kg heroin and about 180 kg charas had been recovered, the police spokesman said.

The Chaklala Police nabbed two accused Tanveer Akhtar and Sher Alam, recovering 600 grams ice and 1.48 kg charas from them respectively.

Similarly, the Saddar Beroni Police also caught two accused Ghulam Murtaza and Tanveer with 2.2 kg and 1.68 kg charas respectively.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar, New Town and Race Course Police recovered 610 grams, 55o grams and 520 grams charas from accused Hamza, Daniel and Shakeel respectively and took them into custody.

Recent Stories

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

57 seconds ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

16 minutes ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

31 minutes ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

46 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

1 hour ago
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

2 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

2 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan