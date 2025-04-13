7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested seven more suspects with 600 grams ice and over 7 kg charas as they continued their crackdown against drug suppliers.

During the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the district, more than 100 drug suppliers had been arrested so far and over 4 kilograms ice, 1.

5 kg heroin and about 180 kg charas had been recovered, the police spokesman said.

The Chaklala Police nabbed two accused Tanveer Akhtar and Sher Alam, recovering 600 grams ice and 1.48 kg charas from them respectively.

Similarly, the Saddar Beroni Police also caught two accused Ghulam Murtaza and Tanveer with 2.2 kg and 1.68 kg charas respectively.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar, New Town and Race Course Police recovered 610 grams, 55o grams and 520 grams charas from accused Hamza, Daniel and Shakeel respectively and took them into custody.