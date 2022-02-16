UrduPoint.com

7 More Arrested In Tulamba Lynching Case

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Khanewal police arrested seven more accused in Tulamba lynching case bringing the total number of those in custody to 119 including all the 33 nominated in the FIR here on Wednesday

Police had secured 15-day physical remand of the 31 nominated accused last Tuesday from the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Multan.

The remaining two named in First Information Report were arrested besides five others apprehended with the help of video footages, Punjab police police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The recent arrests of seven accused brought the number of main accused in police custody to 38.

Total 119 suspects including main accused were now in police custody and investigation process was in progress to ascertain their role in the tragic killing of a mentally retarded man by a mob in Tulamba on allegations of blasphemy on February 12.

