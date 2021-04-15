UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:24 PM

7 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Seven more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 217 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 217 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 720 in the district. He said that 1,652 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,918 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,015.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 96, including 53 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 2,512 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

27 minutes ago

IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP legal Ashraf Ali fro ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 drug peddlers,gutka,charas,liquor ..

3 minutes ago

Auto revolution depends on success of EV Policy: L ..

3 minutes ago

China's Manned Spacecraft Moved to Launch Site Ahe ..

3 minutes ago

Study Finds Higher Risks of Blood Clots in COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.