7 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 217 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 720 in the district. He said that 1,652 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,918 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,015.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 96, including 53 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 2,512 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.