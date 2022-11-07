UrduPoint.com

7 More Dengue Patients Reported

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :At least seven more dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals in the district on Monday.

The total number of dengue patients surged to 209 in the district, said coordinator, pandemics Dr Zulqarnain Shabbir here.

He said that special arrangements had been made at all government hospitals to provide treatment facilities to patients suffering from dengue fever.

He said that no patient died due to dengue fever to date in the district. All patients were kept on separate beds at the hospital.

He appealed to the citizens to keep their homes, offices, workplaces clean and drain out stagnant water immediately.

The health department's teams were engaged in surveillance regularly and their performance was also being monitored.

He also advised the people to use repellents, and mosquito nets for safety from dengue causing mosquitoes.

