7 more doctors found COVID-19 positive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Seven more doctors of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot were found COVID-19 positive, here on Thursday.

According to senior officials of the Sialkot Health Department, the coronavirus test reports of seven more doctors of the hospital were found positive. Officials added that all these doctors were quarantined at their houses.