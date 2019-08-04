7 more Kashmiris martyred in IOK

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Indian Army has martyred 7 Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir during state terrorism.According to Kashmir media service Indian army in the district of Kupwara during the so called search operation opened indiscriminate firing and martyred 7 Kashmiri youths.Meanwhile in district Shopian two dead bodies were retrieved from the wreckage of a house.The death toll has now risen to 14 during the last 4 days.