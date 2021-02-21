7 more positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :About 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18979 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 564233 people were screened for the virus till Feb 20 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 18697 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.