7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Around seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,352 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,407,710 people were screened for the virus, out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 34,911 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.