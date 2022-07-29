7 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :About seven new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,792 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,575,890 people were screened for the virus, out of which seven more was reported positive.

As many as 35,341 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.