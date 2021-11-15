UrduPoint.com

7 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32414 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32414 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1274193 people were screened for the virus till November 15 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31957 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

