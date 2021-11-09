7 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,368 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 12,56907 people were screened for the virus till November 9 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31,892 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.