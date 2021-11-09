UrduPoint.com

7 More Test Positive For COVID In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:35 PM

7 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,368 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,368 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 12,56907 people were screened for the virus till November 9 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31,892 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s analysis identifies high-pote ..

Dubai Chamber&#039;s analysis identifies high-potential UAE-Indonesia trade oppo ..

6 minutes ago
 Corruption is the symptom of decline in the morali ..

Corruption is the symptom of decline in the morality of a nation : Prime Ministe ..

39 seconds ago
 Turkmen, Austrian Top Diplomats Speak for Joint Ef ..

Turkmen, Austrian Top Diplomats Speak for Joint Efforts to Tackle Afghan Issue - ..

41 seconds ago
 Teams confirmed for 2021 WSF Men's World Team Squa ..

Teams confirmed for 2021 WSF Men's World Team Squash C'ships

44 seconds ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan & ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan & Afghan refugee camps: Dr. Asif ..

47 seconds ago
 European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.