7 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Despite the imposition of lockdown across Attock district seven more tested positive during last 24 hours raising the tally to 1359.

Among these newly detected positive patients, two belongs to same school where a female teacher was already tested positive and school was consequently sealed after carrying out disinfection spray. While five other cases were reported from city.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi that the number of active patients in the district is 56 and in which 53 are home isolated while three others are hospitalized.

He informed that two suspected patient is also admitted in the hospital.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 26,735 while screening of as many as 29,987 persons is carried out across the district in which 25,324 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 52 suspected patients are awaited.