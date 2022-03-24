UrduPoint.com

7 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,467 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,438,702 people were screened for the virus, out of which 7 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35,074 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

