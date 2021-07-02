UrduPoint.com
7 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) -:As many as seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department spokesperson, 655 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the mentioned period.

The total number of active cases in Faisalabad got reduced to 169 while 20,403 patients recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 36 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital and 16 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 104 confirmed patients had isolated in their homes in the district.

