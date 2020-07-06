7 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Seven including 6 female health workers have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally of confirmed patients to 162 in Tando Adam.

Focal person for coronavirus control programme Sanghar Dr Sadique Baloch has confirmed on Monday that seven new patients were isolated at their homes.

He further said that out of 162 patients, four had so far been recovered.