UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 More Tested Positive In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:54 PM

7 more tested positive in Attock

As many as seven more persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Attock district soaring the tally to 828 on Friday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven more persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Attock district soaring the tally to 828 on Friday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi said that among these seven new cases, six belonged to Attock city while one to Hazro.

He said that there were 113 active patients across the district in which six were under treatment while 107 were under home isolation.

Responding to a question, he said that the five suspected patients were under treatment at district headquarters hospital in which three were in critical condition while one was stable.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district were 19,496 while screening of 22, 947 persons had also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 462 suspected patients was still awaited while 18,206 people were tested negative so far adding 693 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPK Bar council notifies successful candidates

2 minutes ago

'Agricultural productivity should be enhanced to e ..

2 minutes ago

Euro Falls Below 90 Rubles Due to Weakening Agains ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

2 hours ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.