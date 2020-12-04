7 more tested positive in Attock

As many as seven more persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Attock district soaring the tally to 828 on Friday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven more persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Attock district soaring the tally to 828 on Friday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi said that among these seven new cases, six belonged to Attock city while one to Hazro.

He said that there were 113 active patients across the district in which six were under treatment while 107 were under home isolation.

Responding to a question, he said that the five suspected patients were under treatment at district headquarters hospital in which three were in critical condition while one was stable.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district were 19,496 while screening of 22, 947 persons had also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 462 suspected patients was still awaited while 18,206 people were tested negative so far adding 693 positive patients have recovered in the district.