7 MoUs signed for renewable energy, education & coastal tourism at PIME

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) took part in the first edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo (PIME).

The Conference was held at the Karachi Expo Center in which China Overseas Ports Holding Company signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoU).

It was reported at the expo that seven MoUs have been signed in the key areas of renewable energy, education, and coastal tourism.

A detailed report on the latest developments in the Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) and opportunities in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was presented at the expo, while a special Balochistan pavilion featured prominently in the international event aimed at promoting investment in the maritime sector.

The delegation of Gwadar University also participated in the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference.