UrduPoint.com

7 Nabbed For Possessing Illegal Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

7 nabbed for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Westridge Police nabbed Muhammad Shoaib and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Naseerabad police arrested Mohammad Shafiq and recoveed 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Noman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Dhamyal police arrested Ali and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

Following the operation, Rawat police arrested Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Chuntra Police arrested two accused Riffat Mehmod, Habib Ur Rehman and recovered 2 riffles 12 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of polcie teams adding that operation against illegal arm holder will be continued.

Related Topics

Police Progress Taxila All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

1 hour ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

1 hour ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.