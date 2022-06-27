7 nabbed for possessing illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Westridge Police nabbed Muhammad Shoaib and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Naseerabad police arrested Mohammad Shafiq and recoveed 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Noman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Dhamyal police arrested Ali and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

Following the operation, Rawat police arrested Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Chuntra Police arrested two accused Riffat Mehmod, Habib Ur Rehman and recovered 2 riffles 12 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of polcie teams adding that operation against illegal arm holder will be continued.