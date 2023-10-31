7 netted for violating vegetable price regulations in Islamabad

In a crackdown on price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Tuesday arrested seven vendors in Islamabad's vegetable market for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Tuesday arrested seven vendors in Islamabad's vegetable market for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list.

The Assistant Commissioner also issued warnings to other shopkeepers in the market, reminding them that the government is taking action against those who are overcharging customers.

The operation was part of a larger effort by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad to crack down on price increases in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed all Assistant Commissioners to conduct regular inspections of markets and take action against any vendors who are found to be violating the law.

The arrest of seven people in Islamabad's vegetable market is a strong signal that the government is serious about tackling price gouging.

This operation will send a message to other vendors that they must comply with government regulations or face the consequences.