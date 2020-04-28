7 new corona positive cases reported in Malakand: Deputy Commissioner

As many as seven more new coronavirus positive cases have been reported during last 24 hours in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as seven more new coronavirus positive cases have been reported during last 24 hours in Malakand district.

Rehan Gul Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Malakand told media that total number of coronavirus cases were now spiked to 81 in Malakand district.

He said the patients were shifted to qurantine centres.