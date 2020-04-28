UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Malakand: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

7 new corona positive cases reported in Malakand: Deputy Commissioner

As many as seven more new coronavirus positive cases have been reported during last 24 hours in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as seven more new coronavirus positive cases have been reported during last 24 hours in Malakand district.

Rehan Gul Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Malakand told media that total number of coronavirus cases were now spiked to 81 in Malakand district.

He said the patients were shifted to qurantine centres.

Related Topics

Malakand Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

10 minutes ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

26 minutes ago

AC inspects corona preventive measures at Metrocon ..

1 minute ago

Talha Mehmood Foundation distributes food packages ..

1 minute ago

ASI Rashid Khan died, late to rest

1 minute ago

No new COVID-19 positive case emerges in AJK

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.