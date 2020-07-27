7 new COVID-19 tested positive in Attock raising tally 569

The number of patients of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock surged on Monday to 569 as seven new cases detected in the district during last 24 hours, according to district health authorities

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of patients of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock surged on Monday to 569 as seven new cases detected in the district during last 24 hours, according to district health authorities.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, has informed that new cases belong to Attock city. Responding a question, he said that there are 128 active patients across the district.

While giving details of these patients, he informed that among the active patients as many as 70 belongs to Attock city in which 69 home isolated, one hospitalized while 182recovered from virus in this area, 42 belongs to Hazro and all of them home isolated while 77 has recovered from virus in this area, 1belongs to Fatehjang and he is under home isolation while 55 has recovered from virus in this area, two belongs to Jand and both are under home isolation and 15 has recovered from virus in this area, one active patient belongs to Hassanabdal who is hospitalized, while 35 has recovered from virus in this area while no active patient in Pindigheab while 38 so far has recovered from virus in this area.

Responding to another question, Mr Niazi said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3998 while screening of as many as 7579 persons have also carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 235 suspected patients of the area are awaited while as many as 3194 were tested negative. He said that out of 569 positive patients as many as 113 are home isolated while five others are under treatment. He said so far 433 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 55 persons including suspected and COVID-19 positive were also carried out in the district so far. While giving details, he said that 20 deaths out of 569 Positive Patients reported in District, 32 Deaths of confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals have reported while three deaths of Suspected Covid-19 in District Hospitals reported so far.