7 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as seven new dengue cases have reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 3774 at three public sector hospitals.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) had registered three new patients each, while one patient had arrived at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in 24 hours.

He informed that 3745 patients had been discharged out of the total 3774 reported so far.

"Presently, 23 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH, out of which 12 are positive, ten positive out of 12 in BBH and 10 confirmed cases out of the total 19 admitted in DHQ hospital," he said, adding six patients were in a critical position at HFH.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases were dropping with weather conditions; however, there was a need to remain alert as dengue larvae breeding can occur inside houses due to the temperature suitable for its growth.

The health officer urged the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.