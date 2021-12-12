UrduPoint.com

7 Newly Installed Industrial Units Become Operational At MEZ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

7 newly installed industrial units become operational at MEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven newly installed industrial units at Mohmand Economic Zone (ME) have become operational while construction work on 54 more has begun.

The economic zone is situated in district Mohmand of the newly merged districts (NMD).

The new industrial units were inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Focal Person for Investment, Abdul Karim Khan. Besides, the Special Secretary Industries & Commerce, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and the Director General (DG) PCSIR Laboratories also accompanied the special assistant.

Talking to APP, CEO KP-EDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that these units were included Markhor Ghee & Oil that will be installed with the investment of Rs.100 million and generate 100 employment.

The second unit is Metcore Copper & Aluminum for re-melting and copper and aluminum fabrication. The unit will be installed with investment of Rs.100 million and generate 100 employments.

The third unit is Calcium Carbonate Grinding Mill with the name of Pak Grinding Mills has been installed with the investment of Rs.50 million. The mill has started productions and generated employment for 40 people. The production capacity of the mills is 50 tons/hour.

The fourth inaugurated unit is of Mineral Line Company and the business of Calcium Carbonate Grinding and Marble cutting unit with total investment of Rs,50 million has started production.

Similarly, construction work on Abbas Mohmand Flour & General Mills has begun. The owners will invest Rs.250 million.

The sixth unit is Royal Marble Solution, marble cutting at the investment of Rs.25 million and employment generation capacity of 20 persons. The unit has started production.

The seventh unit is also of marble sector with the name of Madina Marble with the investment of Rs.25 million has already started production and employed 30 workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that the beginning of the industrial and trade activities in Mohmand District will open a new era of economic growth and prosperity in the province especially in the newly merged districts.

He said that with the opening of these industrial units will bring an investment of Rs. 900 million and generate at thousand direct and indirect employment opportunities for the locals.

The industrialists present on the occasion appreciated the positive and investor friendly policies of the provincial government and said that a significant improvement is seen in industrial development in the province especially due to the personal efforts and interest of Special Assistant for Industry and Focal Person for Investment Abdul Karim.

The Special Assistant thanked the investors and assured that the KP government would provide all kinds of facilities to investors in the province as a result of which the investors are taking special interest in investing in different sectors.

