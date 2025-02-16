7 Of A Family Injured In House Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Seven people, including women and children, suffered burn injuries when a fire erupted in a home at a village on Jhang Road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, a woman was cooking food on a gas stove when a fire erupted in the kitchen due to gas leakage at Chak No 66-JB, Jhang Road.
As a result, seven people suffered burn injuries. They included Kalsoom (50), Fahmida w/o Abdul Sattar, (37), Muhammad Ali s/o Qasim, (2), Qasim s/o Akbar Ali (40), Amna d/o Akbar Ali (25), Shamim w/o Akbar Ali (55) and Arfa w/o Azam (26).
All the injured were rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.
