7 of a family injured in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Seven people, including women and children, suffered burn injuries when a fire erupted in a home at a village on Jhang Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman was cooking food on a gas stove when a fire erupted in the kitchen due to gas leakage at Chak No 66-JB, Jhang Road.

As a result, seven people suffered burn injuries. They included Kalsoom (50), Fahmida w/o Abdul Sattar, (37), Muhammad Ali s/o Qasim, (2), Qasim s/o Akbar Ali (40), Amna d/o Akbar Ali (25), Shamim w/o Akbar Ali (55) and Arfa w/o Azam (26).

All the injured were rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.