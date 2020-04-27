7 One Wheelers Arrested In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:11 PM
Shalimar police arrested seven youth with their bikes for doing wheelie
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Shalimar police arrested seven youth with their bikes for doing wheelie.
After viral a vedio on social media regarding one wheeling and an erial firing, SP Civil Lines took strict action and directed the police to arrest them.
On which he constituted a special police team led by SHO Shalimar which arrested one wheelers-- Taqi Naqvi, Umair Zeeshan,Rizwan, Ayan, Arslan Ahmad Ali, Subhan and Zohaib through safe city cameras. Police haveregistered a case against them and started investigation.