7 one wheelers arrested in Lahore

Shalimar police arrested seven youth with their bikes for doing wheelie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Shalimar police arrested seven youth with their bikes for doing wheelie.

After viral a vedio on social media regarding one wheeling and an erial firing, SP Civil Lines took strict action and directed the police to arrest them.

On which he constituted a special police team led by SHO Shalimar which arrested one wheelers-- Taqi Naqvi, Umair Zeeshan,Rizwan, Ayan, Arslan Ahmad Ali, Subhan and Zohaib through safe city cameras. Police haveregistered a case against them and started investigation.