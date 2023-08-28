Open Menu

7 Outlaws Arrested: 19400 Litre Of Iranian Fuel, 3453g Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police foiled smuggling attempt of 19400 litre Iranian fuel, while during a successful operation against criminal elements, arrested seven accused and recovered 3453 grams of hashish from their possession in the limits of Saddar police station on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Saddar police station Umar Iqbal Marwat, while carrying out operations against criminal elements and smugglers, recovered 3453 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Owais son of Jamshed Bhittani resident of Taha City and arrested the accused as per the rules.

While during the blockade of road, the tanker vehicle number TUD-519 was stopped for the purpose of checking, from which 12700 liters of Iranian diesel and 6700 liters of Iranian petrol were seized by the police.

In the same way, while conducting further operations, Tasneem son of Adin Shah resident of Khayaban colony was arrested, the accused was wanted in the murder case.

While the criminals wanted in various cases, Salman son of Noor Zaman resident of Ghulamwali, Zargar son of Ajab Khan resident of Habib Garden and Qayyum son of Alamsher resident of Thoya Fazil were arrested and detained as per the rules.

Saddar police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

