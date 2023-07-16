Open Menu

7 Outlaws Arrested : Arms, Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

7 outlaws arrested : arms, hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested seven outlaws during the operation against criminal elements in the limits of Daraban police station on Sunday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Daraban police station Abdul Ghaffar Khan, during the search and strike operation checked around 30 houses and 25 vehicles and motorcycles.

During the checking, 03 suspects were arrested, while 525 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Naqib Rehman, 01 pistol of 30 bore, and 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Shah Bahram. Another accused Haji Dil Khan arrested under a national action plan.

While in the second operation, Fasihuddin son of Ziauddin resident of Daraban arrested with 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

15 hours ago
 s

S

15 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

15 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

15 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

15 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

15 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

15 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

15 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan