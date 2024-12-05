7 outlaws arrested; drug, weapon recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday apprehended seven outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapon recovered weapon and drug from their possession

A public relations officer told APP that the ICT Police Golra, Sumbal, Phulgran and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling. The police team arrested five accused namely Jibran, Wali Muhammad, Allah Bachaya, Muhammad Ehsan and Wahaj and recovered 318 gram heroin and one pistol from their possession.

Moreover two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-rzr-mkz