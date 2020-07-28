UrduPoint.com
7 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Liquor, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor, weapons from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

City police held Baheel and recovered 10 liter liquor from his possession while Sadiqabad Police arrested Muhammad Younas and recovered 40 liter liquor from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed Aurangzeb and Muhammad Balaj, and recovered 10, 10 liters liquor from their possession respectively.

Waris Khan police during course of action held Naveed Khan and recovered 520 gram charas from his possession.

Rata Amral police arrested Zubair and recovered iron rod from his possession. Rawat Police held Amir Ali and recovered 25 rounds of 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

