7 Outlaws Arrested; Hashish, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

7 outlaws arrested; hashish, weapons recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Dera Police, during various operations, arrested seven accused and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession.

On the special directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, SHO Bandkorai Police Station Abidullah Khan, during an operation against criminals, arrested Mohammad Javed and recovered 470 grams of hashish and 25 grams of ice from his possession. The police also arrested Muhammad Saqib and recovered a pistol and a 12-bore gun with four cartridges from him.

Similarly, one proclaimed offender, Muhammad Salim, son of Musam Khan resident of Paniyala, was also arrested.

Gomal University Police Station SHO Sanaullah Niazi, during a search at a checkpoint near Darya Khan bridge, arrested a proclaimed offender, Abdul Rahman, who was wanted by the Karak Police in different cases.

In various actions of the Daraban Police Station, Jahanzeb son of Muhammad Nawaz was arrested and 515 grams of hashish was recovered from him. Mohammad Adnan was also arrested and 350 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

Another accused, Umar Khan, son of Allah Nawaz was also arrested and 385 grams of hashish was recovered from him. Separate cases were registered against the arrested persons.

