Open Menu

7 Outlaws Arrested, Hashish, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

7 outlaws arrested, hashish, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Dera police during successful operations against criminal elements arrested seven outlaws, and recovered 1300 grams of hashish, seven pistols with 46 cartridges in the limits of the City police station on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the City police Station under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted indiscriminate operations in the various areas against the criminal elements and arrested Muhammad Saleem son of Ghulam Yasin and recovered one pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession. Another accused Muhammad Hasnain son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Gulzar City was arrested and recovered one pistol of 30-bore with 06 cartridges.

Similarly, Ijaz son of Wazir resident of Swat was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, during another action Jameel Ahmed son of Israr Khan resident of Charsadda was arrested, and two pistols of 30-bore with 12 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Another outlaw Rajab Ali son of Abdul Hameed resident of Laghari Gate was arrested and police registered the case against him under the National Action Plan. Allah Bakhsh son of Muhammad Afzal resident of Basti Dhapanwali arrested and recovered one pistol of 30-bore with 18 cartridges while Shakeel son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Bakhtawar Abad was arrested and police recovered 1300 grams of hashish, one pistol of 30-bore with 06 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Swat Police Station Arslan Circle Charsadda Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

12 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

12 hours ago
Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

12 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan