7 outlaws arrested, hashish, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Dera police during successful operations against criminal elements arrested seven outlaws, and recovered 1300 grams of hashish, seven pistols with 46 cartridges in the limits of the City police station on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the City police Station under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted indiscriminate operations in the various areas against the criminal elements and arrested Muhammad Saleem son of Ghulam Yasin and recovered one pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession. Another accused Muhammad Hasnain son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Gulzar City was arrested and recovered one pistol of 30-bore with 06 cartridges.

Similarly, Ijaz son of Wazir resident of Swat was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, during another action Jameel Ahmed son of Israr Khan resident of Charsadda was arrested, and two pistols of 30-bore with 12 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Another outlaw Rajab Ali son of Abdul Hameed resident of Laghari Gate was arrested and police registered the case against him under the National Action Plan. Allah Bakhsh son of Muhammad Afzal resident of Basti Dhapanwali arrested and recovered one pistol of 30-bore with 18 cartridges while Shakeel son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Bakhtawar Abad was arrested and police recovered 1300 grams of hashish, one pistol of 30-bore with 06 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.