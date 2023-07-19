7 outlaws held; drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven suspects including four absconders recovering drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested Muhammad Ali son of Muhammad Latif and Abdul Rehman recovering 1560 gram hashish and 375 gram Ice drug from their possession respectively.

The police also arrested absconders including Khuda Bakhsh son of Ahmad, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Suleman and Khalid Mehmood sons of Khuda Bakhsh residents of Awanabad.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Muhammad Shafi son of Rabnawaz resident of basti Ustrana under National Action Plan (NAP).