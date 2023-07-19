Open Menu

7 Outlaws Held; Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

7 outlaws held; drugs recovered

The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven suspects including four absconders recovering drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven suspects including four absconders recovering drugs from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested Muhammad Ali son of Muhammad Latif and Abdul Rehman recovering 1560 gram hashish and 375 gram Ice drug from their possession respectively.

The police also arrested absconders including Khuda Bakhsh son of Ahmad, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Suleman and Khalid Mehmood sons of Khuda Bakhsh residents of Awanabad.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Muhammad Shafi son of Rabnawaz resident of basti Ustrana under National Action Plan (NAP).

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Circle Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

7 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

7 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

7 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

7 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

7 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

7 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

7 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

7 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

7 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

7 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

16 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan