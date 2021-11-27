7 outlaws held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuables from their possession on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad Police arrested Ghulam Jabir and seized 320 gram charas from his possession while Rawat Police held Noman Zia, and recovered 220 gram of charas from his custody.

Similarly, Westridge Police nabbed Syed Badshah and recovered 150 gram of charas from his possession. Race Course police arrested Muhammad Riaz and recovered 4 liter liquor from his possession.

Pirwadhi Police arrested Habib-ur-Rehman and recovered 07 liters of liquor from his possession and same Police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Tayyab Habib while Ganjmandi police recovered 02 bottles of liquor from Munawar Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs said that operations against criminal elements should be continued.