7 Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

7 outlaws held; illegal weapons, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday arrested seven suspects including two absconders besides recovering illegal weapons and drugs from their possession in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested absconder Rehmat Ullah son of Allah Nawaz, who was wanted to police in different cases of attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity. Another absconder Tehsildar son of Sardar Khan was also arrested by the Cantt police.

Similarly in other actions, the police arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Hassan Gulam besides recovering 600 gram hashish from him.

The police also arrested accused Umar Farooq, Irfan, Hidayat Ullah and Huzaifa besides recovering a Kalashnikov along with a fitted magazine with 20 cartridges, one M-4 rifle along with a fitted magazine with 20 cartridges and one 12-bore repeater along with fitted magazine with four cartridges.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

Further probe was underway.

