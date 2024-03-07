7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 23 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession

A public relations officer on Thursday said that, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Ahsan Elahi Butt involved in selling liquor. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Khurram Shahzad and recovered 130 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Babar Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 175 gram heroin from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Abid Ali Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 513 gram hashish from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Irshad involved in drug peddling and recovered 460 gram heroin from his possession.

While separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested one professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.