7 Outlaws Including A Dacoit Gang Held In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including three dacoits from different areas of the city and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession

According to a news release, SP City Kamran Amir Khan constituted police team to trace a robbery incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station.

The police team under the supervision of SDPO Bhara Kahu Hakim Khan, headed by SHO Shoukat Abbasi with other officials arrested three members of dacoits' gang identified as Hafeez-ur-rehman, Sehrooz, and Usama Naseem.

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade.

Likewise, a Tarnol police team headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials arrested four accused during a snap checking at fatah-e-jang road near darbar nogazi, and recovered four pistols with ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Farhad Khan, Syed Abdul rehman, Asad Sajjad and Hikmat Khan and sent to police station for further investigation. Different cases have been registered against the accused and physical remand has been obtained for further investigation.

