7 Outlaws Including Five Drug-pushers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition

According to a news release on Friday, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

On a tip off, SHO Nilore along with his team arrested a drug dealer Waqar Rashid, recovering 1210 grams of hashish. Tarnol police held an accused Dilawar Hussain and recovered 1100 grams hashish. It also arrested two accused Tariq and Babar and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Similarly, Kohsar police arrested a suspect Asad, recovering 115 grams hashish.

Shams colony police arrested two accused Abid and Khalil with recovery of 220 grams heroin and 250 grams hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

