7% Pakistanis Report Either Knowing Someone Who Attempted Suicide Or Know Someone Who Committed Suicide
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:26 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who attempted suicide or know someone who committed suicide
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you personally know anyone who has tried to kill themselves or committed suicide?” In response, 7% said yes while 93% said no.
Roughly, 8.4 million Pakistanis report either knowing someone who has attempted to kill himself or herself or committed suicide, highlighting the importance of mental health for the well-being of Pakistani citizens.