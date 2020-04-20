According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who attempted suicide or know someone who committed suicide

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who attempted suicide or know someone who committed suicide.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you personally know anyone who has tried to kill themselves or committed suicide?” In response, 7% said yes while 93% said no.

Roughly, 8.4 million Pakistanis report either knowing someone who has attempted to kill himself or herself or committed suicide, highlighting the importance of mental health for the well-being of Pakistani citizens.