7 Passenger Vehicles Impounded For Illegal Installation Of LPG Cylinder

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

7 passenger vehicles impounded for illegal installation of LPG Cylinder

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The district administration impounded seven buses and wagons for using LPG cylinders and also imposed Rs 35,000 fine on charges of minting illegal fare from passengers.

According to official sources, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Hina Rehman inspected various vehicles.

She impounded seven buses and wagons for illegal installation of LPG.

She also imposed fine Rs 35,000 on owners of different vans for charging extra fare. Hina Rehman stated that no transporter would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the passengers by installing illegal LPG cylinders.

