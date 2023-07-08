Open Menu

7 Passengers Burn To Death In Sargodha Due To Cylinder Blast

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven passengers have reportedly burnt to death and more than a dozen others were injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded in Sargodha city on early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the passenger bus was on way when a Compressed Natural Gas cylinder installed in the bus exploded, leaving at least seven passengers including women dead on the spot and injuring several, a private news channel.

The injured and killed were transferred to the Hospital where an emergency had been declared by the authorities.

Security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures and started an investigation.

