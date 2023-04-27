UrduPoint.com

7 Passengers Died In Train Burning Incident: PR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

7 passengers died in train burning incident: PR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least seven passengers including three children died when a coach of Lahore bound Karachi Express train caught fire after mid night between Wednesday and Thursday, (April 26 to 27, 2023).

A spokesperson for the Railways said on Thursday morning that an investigation team led by Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) had left for investigation into the incident and findings would soon be shared with the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven passengers died when an A/C business class coach of Lahore bound Karachi Express train caught fire near Tando Masti Khan railway station.

Fire brigade teams controlled the fire at around 3:00 a.m.

The PR spokesperson informed that 4 passengers were missing after the incident and the PR police were making efforts to find them.

The train was set off for its journey early in the morning after detachmentof the burnt coach.

The officers concerned were present at Tando Masti Khan railway station.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Fire Police Business Died April Media Government Coach

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

11 minutes ago
 FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

26 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

26 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

41 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.