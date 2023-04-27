7 passengers died in train burning incident: PR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least seven passengers including three children died when a coach of Lahore bound Karachi Express train caught fire after mid night between Wednesday and Thursday, (April 26 to 27, 2023).

A spokesperson for the Railways said on Thursday morning that an investigation team led by Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) had left for investigation into the incident and findings would soon be shared with the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven passengers died when an A/C business class coach of Lahore bound Karachi Express train caught fire near Tando Masti Khan railway station.

Fire brigade teams controlled the fire at around 3:00 a.m.

The PR spokesperson informed that 4 passengers were missing after the incident and the PR police were making efforts to find them.

The train was set off for its journey early in the morning after detachmentof the burnt coach.

The officers concerned were present at Tando Masti Khan railway station.