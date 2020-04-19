7 patients of coronavirus recovered in Nowshera, lockdown to continue till April 30: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The recovery of coronavirus patients continued in Nowshera district where seven patients have defeated the viral pandemic.

Shahid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera told media persons at Pabbi Press Club that a total of 28 patients were tested positive of coronavirus till April 18 against whom seven were fully recovered.

He said eight automatic sanitizers walk through gates were installed at crowded places in the district to protect people from coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner said food packets were being provided to people in sealed areas and families of coronavirus patients.

He said lockdown would continue till April 30 as per Government decision and sought cooperation of masses to make it successful.

The DC advised people to avoid visit to crowded places, wash hands regularly and keep social distancing imperative to defeat Coronavirus.