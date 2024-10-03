7 People Die, 19 Injured In Quetta Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) At least seven people died and 19 people including children and women received injuries as a bus plunged into ravine near Brewery Road’s Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday.
According to police sources, the bus carrying wedding party plunged into gorge due tor tyre burst.
As a result, seven people died on the spot while 19 people including woman and children sustained injuries.
The bodies and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital where started medical aid.
The bodies were identified Naseebullah, Haji Naqibullah and small girls including Zeenat Bibi, Bibi, Alia, Bibi Safia and Bibi Alia.
The injured including Habibullah, Bibi Nooria, Bibi Fatima, Bibi Khakija, Najiba, Bibi Tayyiba, Bibi Jamila, Palusha, Bibi Nadia, Bibi Ruqia, Bibi Ajwa, Bibi Abida, Bibi Malala, Bibi Zulikha, Bibi Alia, Bibi Jamila, Bibi Asia, Bibi Naqwa and wife of
Naseebullah.
The dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
