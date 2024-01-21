7 People Injured By Firing In 2 Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Seven people, including a child and a woman, were injured by firing in two different areas of the city on Sunday.
Four people, including a child, were injured in crossfire between two groups in Shafiqabad police area. Police said a woman related issue led to the incident.
The injured were shifted to an area hospital.
Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were injured by firing in the limits of Gowalmandi police. The injured were identified as Imran, 26, Sultan, 23, and a woman, yet to be identified. They were shifted to an area hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP visits under-construction office9 minutes ago
-
Six people injured in Rawalpindi gas explosion39 minutes ago
-
AJK President felicitates newly elected Muzaffarabad CPC office bearers59 minutes ago
-
ECP launches crackdown against election code of conduct violations59 minutes ago
-
National party to support PKMAP from NA- 2631 hour ago
-
Senator Talha vows development in Chitral3 hours ago
-
Private institutions offer quality education to children: Abrar3 hours ago
-
PPP pledges to public welfare: Kundi3 hours ago
-
Unknown assailants attacked on Ahsan Iqbal’s son's car3 hours ago
-
40 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders arrested in Kohat3 hours ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad holds Mehfil-e-Mushaira3 hours ago
-
One killed, six others injured in different incidents in Attock3 hours ago