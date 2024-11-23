Open Menu

7 People Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

7 people injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) At least seven people sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a mini truck near Head Muhammadwala, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a high-roof passenger van was on its way when it collided with a mini truck near Chenab Rut hotel at Head Muhammadwala.

As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Nishtar Hospital after providing them with the first aid.

The injured were identified as Ali Abdullah, Riaz, Mahnoor, Naseem, Shamim Bibi, Iqra Batool and Musaddaq Hussnain.

