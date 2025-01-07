7 Persons Died Of Asphyxiation In Occupied Kashmir Valley
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2025) After at least seven people lost lives as a reunion of asphyxiation in various parts of the snow-clad Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, local population have expressed grave concern over the rising asphyxiation cases in Kashmir, which have become a recurring issue during winters, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the line of control.
An "MLA" from Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday urged for providing carbon monoxide sensors to poor households at subsidized rates, the report said.
"Rising asphyxiation cases in the occupied Kashmir need immediate solutions and people should be provided carbon monoxide sensors instantly, he demanded, according to the report. Member of the so called IIOJK Legislative Assembly demanded immediate delivery of compensation to victim families
Referring to the increasing asphyxiation cases, which have so far claimed seven lives in Kashmir, with one victim still in critical condition, he called for formulation of a policy to distribute carbon monoxide sensors at subsidized rates through local bodies, the report said.
He added that while the victims cannot be brought back, families should receive compensation as a humanitarian gesture, and those in critical condition due to suffocation should be provided immediate and free of cost treatment.
Tarigami emphasized that in order to save precious human loves in the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir state, there was a need for awareness campaigns at the village level about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and called for concrete steps to prevent further cases of suffocation in Indian Illegal occupied Jammu & Kashmir state, the report added.
