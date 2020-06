7 petrol pumps sealed in Faisalabad

The tehsil administration has sealed seven petrol pumps over non-supply of oil, diesel and overcharging from consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration has sealed seven petrol pumps over non-supply of oil, diesel and overcharging from consumers.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Usama Niazi visited petrol pumps in his jurisdiction and sealed seven petrol pumps over non-supply of oil and overcharging. TheAssistant Commissioner also sealed 5 shops and 2 hotels over theviolation of government orders regarding lockdown.