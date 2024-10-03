7 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.
An FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry had directed the enforcement department to launch a crackdown against illegal use of residential plots for commercial purposes.
Therefore, the enforcement took strict action and sealed 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony over their illegal commercial use. Among these plots included Plot No.432, 433, 438 in C-block, Plot No.314, 199, 157 and 315 in M-block.
Owners of these plots were directed to abide by laws and get their plots commercialized first and then use them for commercial activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars besides imposing heavy fines, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Teachers Day on Oct 052 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts warehouse, seizes 10,000kg substandard skimmed milk powder2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, 11kg drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Three shops sealed over encroachment12 minutes ago
-
Free medical camps held under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme12 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar calls for effective efforts to fight drug abuse22 minutes ago
-
DC Torghar chairs district steering committee meeting on health22 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies previous verdict regarding Article 63A of Constitution22 minutes ago
-
Making cities environmental-sustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: Romina32 minutes ago
-
Environment Journalists Forum elects maiden body during elections 202432 minutes ago
-
SAU to hold pre-entry test on October 1232 minutes ago
-
Painting, photography competitions organised at NCA42 minutes ago