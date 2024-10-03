7 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.

An FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry had directed the enforcement department to launch a crackdown against illegal use of residential plots for commercial purposes.

Therefore, the enforcement took strict action and sealed 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony over their illegal commercial use. Among these plots included Plot No.432, 433, 438 in C-block, Plot No.314, 199, 157 and 315 in M-block.

Owners of these plots were directed to abide by laws and get their plots commercialized first and then use them for commercial activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars besides imposing heavy fines, spokesman added.