Open Menu

7 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

7 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.

An FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry had directed the enforcement department to launch a crackdown against illegal use of residential plots for commercial purposes.

Therefore, the enforcement took strict action and sealed 7 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony over their illegal commercial use. Among these plots included Plot No.432, 433, 438 in C-block, Plot No.314, 199, 157 and 315 in M-block.

Owners of these plots were directed to abide by laws and get their plots commercialized first and then use them for commercial activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars besides imposing heavy fines, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan